My List Was Legally Correct; Will Resolve Disputes Within Party: NCP's Ajit Pawar Tells SC

Advocate Maninder Singh who represented NCP's Ajit Pawar on Monday told the Supreme Court that the list of legislators submitted by his client to Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form a government with BJP is 'legally correct'.

"My list [granting support to BJP] was constitutionally, legally correct. There is nothing to show that I was not the NCP leader on November 22. I will resolve disputes within my party but this petition must end now," Singh told the court on behalf of Ajit Pawar.

This remark came after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in on Saturday morning, only to be challenged by NCP chief Sharad Pawar who said the decision to support the BJP was not backed by him and was his nephew's personal one. Following this, a petition was filed by Sena-NCP-Congress combined against the decision taken by the Maharastra Governor to invite BJP and NCP to form government in the state. On the directions of the apex court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta today handed over the original letter of the Governor inviting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the next government.

"If prima facie the documents shown to the court is original and true, then why should the Court further entertain this petition anymore. Let the Governor take decisions in his right discretion," Maninder Singh told the top court.

SC Hearing on Monday

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order for Tuesday, November 26 at 10.30 am on the petition filed by the Sena-NCP-Congress challenging the Governor's action on the Maharashtra government formation. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted two letters, along with its translation to the Supreme Court, as directed by the 3-judge bench a day earlier. The letter contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which was written to the Governor of Maharashtra by Devendra Fadnavis.

The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena attempted to put signed affidavits of 154 MLAs (48 from NCP, 56 from Sena, 44 from Congress, Other independents totaling 154) on record, saying that the scope of the petition can't be expanded. Thereafter, Abhishek Manu Singhvi withdrew the affidavits. Singhvi, arguing for Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, withdrew the affidavits which were submitted to the Supreme Court by Kapil Sibal.

Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Devendra Fadnavis, objected to the floor test being conducted within 24 hours and stated that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should be given time to respond to the petition, after laying down the procedure for formation of government in the state. Rohatgi further added that a Speaker needs to be elected before the floor test can take place. Rohatgi put forth that 14 days is given to the Chief Minister to prove majority, and along these lines, 7 days may be a more appropriate time-frame.

