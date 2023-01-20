My Only Regret Is That I'm Not 20 Years Younger: S Gurumurthy At The Republic Dialogue

Republic Media Network hosted the Dialogues Summit which saw top economic experts assemble to deliver keynote addresses. Among the esteemed panel of guests, noted thought-leader and Editor of Thuglak S Gurumurthy ideated on various issues from how the world was turned into a 'One Size Fits All Model' to how the West did the most significant damage to the environment. He even quoted Ratan Tata to describe where India is heading, "My only regret is that I'm not 20 years younger. As I fear I might not be here to witness the transition, as our time has come"

He started off his keynote by reiterating India's position as the global pharmacy of the world.

“West knows it, we're no longer pleading in front of other countries. India alone exported vaccines to over 100 countries in the world,” Gurumurthy said.

Speaking about the new India, S Gurumurthy, picked out instances where India carried out precision strikes against Pakistan-based terror hideouts in Balakot, which happens to be the last act of cross-border terrorism, post that “India had nothing to fear about.”

He also quoted MEA Dr S Jaishankar, who stated that China was shocked by the retaliation by India in Ladakh’s Galwan, amid the high surge of covid cases in India.

He also remarked on Indian Geopolitics, as the nation is the traditional ally of Russia and a strategic ally of the USA, Gurumurthy reiterated that the USA just can't afford to give us up.

“India accounts for the majority of the democratic population in the world.”

S Gurumurthy also reiterated that we recognise all the constituencies,

“There are caste-based democracies, religion-based democracies, and language-based democracies, and these are completely anti-liberal, and yet we have a functioning democracy, we grow together, and it is not a joke.”

He also stated that India is the centre of geopolitics today, and India is the largest and the most powerful country in terms of geography, technology, or anything that the world values today. India is the only democratic alternative to the world.