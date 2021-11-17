'My Other Son Will Continue To Serve Nation': Father Of Soldier Martyred In Manipur Attack

On November 13, a terrorist attack in Manipur claimed the lives of Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of the Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja, 36, son Abeer, 5, and four personnel of the paramilitary force. Rfn Kathnei Konyak was one of the paramilitary force personnel who lost his life in the attack. Expressing grief over his son's death, Father of Rfn Kathnei Konyak, said he sent both of his sons to serve the nation, one returned and the other son will continue to do the same.

Speaking at his son's funeral which was performed in Nagaland's Tizit, Kathnei’s father said, “I gave my 2 sons to make our country strong. Today 1 has returned, I have 1 more. Konyak brothers should continue serving the nation like him".

#WATCH Father of Rfn Kathnei Konyak, who died in Manipur attack on Nov 13, addressing his funeral in Nagaland's Tizit, says,"I gave my 2 sons to make our country strong. Today 1 has returned, I have 1 more. Konyak brothers should continue serving nation like him"



Manipur attack

In a tragic incident, terrorists carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in Churachandpur, Manipur on November 13. During the attack, six people including Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, his son, and four soldiers were killed while many others were left injured. Manipur-based militant groups, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the ambush attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

According to sources, the attack was carried out as Colonel Tripathi had recently busted a drug racket in a major operation which resulted in a huge money loss for the narco-terrorists. The Indian Army is well aware of the fact that the narco money is funding terrorists in the Northeast and Northwest regions of India.

Also, China has decided to up its game due to India’s involvement in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and in Chinese affairs in the Tibet region.

A similar tragic incident occurred in 2015 where 18 Army soldiers were killed in the Chandel district. Following this incident, a swift cross-border military operation was undertaken by the Indian Army in coordination with the Myanmar army. Due to successful counter-insurgency operations conducted by a newly-inducted proactive battalion, militants are observed to often launch such ambushes to avenge the losses suffered by them.

