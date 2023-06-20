'My PM Can Take Back PoJK': Refugees Holds Anti-Pakistan Protest In Jammu

Refugees of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) staged a massive protest in Jammu on World Refugee Day (June 20). With the hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring PoJK back to India, protestors expressed rage towards Pakistan for the atrocities meted out to them.

PoJK is an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir which was invaded by Pakistan in 1947, following which, over one lakh people were attacked and forced to leave the region. The people were frightened away, and forced to take shelter in parts of the J&K which is under the control of the Union Government of India.

PoJK refugees narrate tale of horror

While talking to the Republic, Tejbir Singh Bakshi, a PoJK refugee, said that his entire family was killed when Pakistan invaded the Mirpur district in 1947. "There was a huge hue and cry, the well-off families managed to escape but others made huge sacrifices. Our family made efforts day in and out to settle here (Jammu). Our Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do anything. He can take back Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir."

While raising anti-Pakistan slogans, Vinod Kumar Dutta revealed that he lost everything to the 'so-called raiders' sent by Pakistan and his lifetime earnings are still lying in the region. "We want to go back to our homeland. We were kids when this all happened, we have seen the bloodshed. It took us an entire generation to stand here but our heart still beats for our homeland, and we want that area to be back with us," Dutta added.

Reports suggest that there are more than 17 lakh families from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir living in different parts of the country, with a majority of them living in Jammu. The government of J&K had earlier sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for a rehabilitation package for a one-time full and final settlement of the claims of 36,384 displaced families of PoJK and Chumb area. The erstwhile state government had proposed a payment of Rs 25 lakh to each family as a one-time compensation, amounting to a total of Rs 9,096 crores.