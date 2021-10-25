Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede while speaking to Republic Media Network took a stand for his son against the allegations made by NCP minister Nawab Malik. Earlier in the day, Malik took to Twitter to share a birth certificate claiming it to be of Sameer Wankhede in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede', and in a correction, is mentioned as Dnyandev Wankhede.

Alleging that Wankhede had 'forged' his identity as a Muslim to get reservations in exams and jobs, Malik also shared a photo of Wankhede at his first wedding to Dr. Shabana Qureshi. While speaking to Republic, Dnyandev Wankhede alleged that Nawab Malik was trying to defame him because Malik's son-in-law was arrested by Sameer Wankhede earlier.

'My son is Arjun' - Dnyandev Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede spoke to Republic regarding the allegations that were made against his son by NCP minister Nawab Malik. He said, "We are extremely sad about the allegations and the personal attacks directed towards our family. It has been 15 years since my son has been for the government and the allegations of bribery, faking religion and everything else that has been made against my son are fake."

Dnyandev Wankhede continued and alleged, "Nawab Malik is looking for revenge against my son as his son-in-law was earlier arrested, he has vowed to destroy Wankhede family." Talking about the allegations of faking his religion, Wankhede said he was Hindu and had several certificates to prove that his name was Dnyandev Wankhede since birth. "I have no idea who is Dawood and how the name emerged. We are pained by the allegations that are made against my family, " he said.

Wankhede added, "My son is Arjun from Mahabharat, he is being cornered by the Ravana Malik, but my son will succeed. The personal attacks made on my family are not right, we are ready to fight with Nawab Malik and will go to court to fight." He added that Nawab Malik should be investigated rather than his son. Wankhede said that he did not trust the police department and will directly go to court as he trusted the justice system of the country.

On Sunday, one of the independent witnesses - Prabhakar Sail - KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard alleged that he heard Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter. All allegations have been refuted by NCB. NCP minister Nawab Malik has alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links - in the Mumbai cruise drug bust. NCB has maintained that the agency did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to 2 October.

Sameer Wankhede on Monday, issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Affirming that he had married one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede added that he had later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017 after his divorce in 2016. Wankhede has already filed an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court stating that personal attacks were being made against him to derail the drug probe in the Mumbai cruise raid.

