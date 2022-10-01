PM Modi addressed people at a public rally in Rajasthan's Sirohi on Abu road, without using the mike as he wanted to abide by the rules pertaining to loudspeaker usage. The rule mandates that post 10 pm, loudspeakers cannot be used at public places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the concluding part of his two-day Gujarat tour was scheduled to address the people at Sirohi, Abu road on Friday. He was also welcomed by BJP workers on the 18-km road stretch, which falls in the state of Rajasthan.

"It's already 10 pm, My soul says..."

Addressing people at the public rally in Sirohi, PM Modi in his brief reached out to the people without using the mike, "I reached late. It's already 10 pm. My soul says, I should follow the rules and regulations and thus I am sorry. However, I assure you that I will come back," and followed by chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He also bowed down before the people on stage thrice before taking their leave.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister offered prayers at the famous Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

He visited the temple after speaking at a rally in the town. He also performed 'maha aarti' at the nearby Gabbar Tirth.

Hundreds of devotees greeted the prime minister who was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and state BJP chief C R Paatil.

(With PTI inputs)