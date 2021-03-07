Myanmar Authorities Asks India To Return Officers Who Fled Across Border To Seek Refuge

Authorities in Myanmar have asked India to return several police officers who sought refuge to avoid taking orders from a military junta that seized power in the Southeast Asian country last month, said an official in northeast India on Saturday. This latest development came after several Myanmar Police officers along with their family members came across the border seeking refuge in recent days, as the junta's suppression of protesters has turned increasingly violent, with dozens killed since the Feb. 1 coup.

READ | Myanmar Coup: Fleeing Military Orders, 12 Burmese Locals Take Refuge In Mizoram

Mizoram Govt to issue statement on Myanmar refugees

Deputy Commissioner of Champhai, Maria CT Zuali, said that four others have crossed over to the district from Myanmar recently. The entry of people from the neighbouring country has been communicated to the Home Department of Mizoram and Home Minister Lalchamliana is expected to issue a statement on the matter in the assembly on Monday.

More than 100 Burmese locals have attempted to cross the international border to seek refuge in Mizoram recently, but they were stopped by Assam Rifles personnel guarding the border, the Champhai deputy commissioner said. Assam Rifles Deputy Inspector General Digvijay Singh said that the force has been directed not to allow any illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country.

READ | Myanmar Coup: 'Situation On The Ground In Burma Is Troubling,' Says White House

The state government has recently issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in view of the possible influx of refugees from Myanmar following the coup. "Although civil society organisations are willing to harbour refugees from Myanmar, the Mizoram government cannot act on its own without the direction of the Centre as it is an international affair," Zuali said.

Besides, the state government will not have sufficient resources to feed the refugees unless assistance is received from the Centre, she added.

READ | Myanmar Military Coup Timeline: Here's What Happened In A Month Since Suu Kyi's Detention

India is home to many Burmese refugees, including the persecuted Rohingyas. In the past month, many pro-democracy supporters from Myanmar have tried to enter India seeking refuge, but they have mostly failed because of tight Burmese security since the coup. Myanmar military took over the government on February 1, triggering massive pro-democracy protestors across the nation, in which hundreds of locals have been killed by security forces.

READ | Myanmar Military Coup: 10 Protesters Killed In Police Firing During Crackdown

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.