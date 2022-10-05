Myanmar Fake Job Racket: 13 Rescued Indians Reach Chennai; Narrate Their Ordeal

Thirteen Indian nationals trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar were rescued and brought back to Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday morning. These individuals were brought illegally to Myanmar after being duped in Thailand under the pretence of work.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that they have been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar. "Thirteen Indian citizens have now been rescued and they reached Tamil Nadu today," he tweeted. A total of around 38 people had already been rescued from the fake rackets, he informed in a statement .

'We were mentally tortured': Victim narrates the ordeal

Narrating the ordeal and mental torture they faced, one of the victim said, "We applied for a job in Dubai. The Dubai agent said that the job is in Thailand but there was no job when we reached there. They took us around 450 km away to some place in a car. From there, a group of Chinese people made us cross a river illegally."

Explaining further, "They took our company phones and later we got to know that we were in Myanmar. We did not have a visa and were illegally there. We had to chat with VIPs via fake IDs. Later, the local military rescued us. We were mentally tortured, we worked for 15-16 hours a day. A lot of people came via different agents," the victim said.

According to the MEA, instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in the Asian countries of Laos and Cambodia. Recently, Indian nations were rescued from Cambodia. "Our embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there," Bagchi said.

It may be recalled that on September 24, the MEA issued an advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting Indian IT skilled youth for jobs in Myanmar, Thailand and Dubai.