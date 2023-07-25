Myanmar Nationals Enter Manipur Illegally, State Asks Assam Rifles To 'push Them Back'

The Manipur government on July 24 asked for a report from the Assam Rifles about 718 Myanmar nationals who illegally entered India on July 22-23. The people who transgressed onto the Indian side also include 301 children.

The state government in its communication to the Assam Rifles sought an answer as to how the Myanmar nationals were ‘allowed to enter India’ without ‘proper travel documents’ and asked the paramilitary force to push back the illegal migrants.

“In connection with similar issues in the past, the state government had clearly informed the Assam Rifles, being border guarding force, to take strict action to prevent the entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur on any ground without valid visa/travel documents as per the instruction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India,” Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi stated in a letter dated July 24, 2023, to the Assam Rifles.

Myanmar nationals enter India

The deputy commissioner of Manipur’s Chandel district was earlier informed by the Assam Rifles that 718 fresh refugees had trespassed the Indo-Myanmar border and crossed over into the Indian side of Manipur. The group entered Chandel district of Manipur on July 22-23.

“State government has sought a detailed report from Assam Rifles Authority to' clarify on the facts and compelling circumstances/reasons, as to why and how these 718 Myanmar nationals were allowed to enter Into India In Chandel District without proper travel documents; along with strict advice to push back those 718 Illegal Myanmar nationals immediately,” Joshi stated.

“The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chandel District have been advised to oversee the implementation of the above and keep biometrics and photographs of all such persons,” he added.

The illegal entry of Myanmar nationals has been happening in the last few months as a trickle due to ongoing action of the junta against the rebels in their country.

Manipur has been facing a law and order situation since early May 2023 due to ethnic clashes between different groups living in the state. Several people have been killed and many others injured in the riots in the state in the last few weeks.

Out of the 718 refugees who crossed Indo-Mynmar Border - The authorities have requested 56 out of 718 to go back to Mynmar.

As of Today - 1,953 refugees are taking shelter in Manipur (from Mynmar) Because of military unrest, air strikes and continuous bombing.

It is also to note that the other state Mizoram as of today, 17,698 Refugees are from Mynmar

15,994 refugees are seeking political asylum in India.

1,704 refugees want to go back to Mynmar

All the refugees in Manipur- 1,953 (Including who came from neighbouring state Nagaland which is (175) from Mynmar taking shelter in Nagaland

The first influx of refugees leaving Mynmar due to military strikes like air bombing, heavy artillery firing done by the Mynmar army on civilians.

However, it may be mentioned that the Indo-Myanmar Border is mostly unfenced and this data is limited to those traced near the border by the Assam Rifles.

As per State government data, over 2000 illegal immigrants from Myanmar were detected in the first phase of detection carried out in the month of March-April.

(with added inputs from Assam rifles)