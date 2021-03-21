Myanmar Police Refugees In India Seek Asylum On 'humanitarian Grounds' After Fleeing Coup

Myanmar police officials who fled to India saying that they flouted rules to shoot protesters are now asking the Indian government to grant them asylum on humanitarian grounds. Speaking to the Associated Press, one of the refugee cops said that they did not want to return to their country until the problem is solved. Threatened by violence and unrest in Myanmar, scores of residents have crossed the border into India’s northeast where they are now seeking temporary asylum.

Many who entered India have expressed concerns about their families and friends, still stuck in Myanmar. Many others have reasoned that they fled solely because they did not kill their own people. Speaking to AP on condition of anonymity, another official revealed that the military junta had ordered them to “arrest, beat, torture the protesters” and said police were always sent to the front whenever there was a protest. “I had no choice but to leave Myanmar,” she said.

Over 200 killed

Although, AP has not independently verified any of the claims photos and videos from inside the Southeastern nation show intense violence meted out to the protesters. As per the latest report by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPA), at least 247 people have been killed in the violence. Additionally, 2345 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced and at least, 1994 people have been actively persecuted since February 1. Other Myanmar based rights groups have claimed the casualties to be higher than that verified by AAPP.

"Out of 12 “heroes”, (4) were shot dead on the spot in Tamwe and Taketa Townships in Yangon and Bago City, (2) others were shot and detained yesterday night in Hlaing Township, Yangon Region and Pakokku Township, Magway Region. (6) killed on previous days have also been added. (247) people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup,” the report stated on March 20. READ | Anti-coup protests continue in southern Myanmar

Myanmar has been facing constant demonstrations since a military junta overthrew the country’s democratically elected government in a coup d'etat on February 1. While the junta led by Min Aung Hlaing has dismissed the 2020 elections asserting that it was rigged, hundreds of thousands of residents have taken to streets protesting. The military, meanwhile, has retaliated with extreme measures including internet cuts, live patrolling, use of tear gas and rubber bullets amongst others.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)