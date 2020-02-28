The Debate
Myanmar President Meets Ram Nath Kovind; Signs 10 MoUs To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

General News

Myanmar President U Win Myint met President Ram Nath Kovind and other ministers on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. 

Ram Nath Kovind

Myanmar President U Win Myint met President Ram Nath Kovind and other ministers on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The Myanmar President was accompanied by First Lady Daw Cho Cho during the meeting. 

After hosting a banquet in honour of the Myanmar President, Kovind said that India attaches the highest priority to its partnership with Myanmar- a country that stands at the confluence of New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East policy'.

Speaking about India and Myanmar's partnership, he added, "India wishes to expand its partnership with Myanmar in key dimensions like energy, transportation, digital connectivity, tourism and heritage management. India is ready to provide more assistance, including developing training centres and new socio-economic infrastructure in rural areas." 

Myanmar President U Win Myint is on a four-day state visit to India from February 26 to February 29. Apart from holding talks with the leaders, he is also expected to visit Agra and Bodh Gaya. 

PM Modi holds talks with Myanmar President 

Myanmar President U Win Myint also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday. According to reports, the two dignitaries discussed a wide range of bilateral issues. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that they discussed "ways to expand bilateral cooperation." 

Read: UN fails to take action on order against Myanmar on Rohingya: Reports

India-Myanmar signs 10 agreements

India and Myanmar signed 10 agreements on Thursday with a focus on the socio-economic development of the southeast Asian nation's conflict-torn Rakhine state. As per reports, the two countries also vowed to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation. Further, Myanmar also appreciated India's provision of 250 pre-fabricated houses and relief materials for displaced persons in northern Rakhine in 2019.

Read: Myanmar reimposes internet blackout amid escalating violence in Rohingya villages

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet had approved three Memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation between India and Myanmar on combating timber trafficking, conservation of tigers and other wildlife and in the field of petroleum products and communications. 

Read: India will wholeheartedly back its athletes at Tokyo Olympics: President Ram Nath Kovind

Read: India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts with focus on development of conflict-torn Rakhine state

(With Agency Inputs)

