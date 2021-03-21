Myanmar Under Turmoil As Hundreds Of Refugees Crossing Border To Enter India Amid Coup

Myanmar is under turmoil after the coup and hundreds of refugees are crossing the border to reach India. Team Republic has reached the Indo-Myanmar border to report on the ground situation. Our team travelled over 2,500 kms from the National capital to bring you the stories from the Indo Myanmar border in Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles is guarding the border and also keeping a vigil on the influx situation where more than 300 refugees have crossed the border after protests turned violent in their country. These refugees have been kept in camps along the border in Mizoram. Though the MHA has made it clear that these refugees will have to return in due course of time, the state government wants these refugees to be in India for as long as they want.

Mizoram CM's letter to PM Modi

The CM of Mizoram has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider MHA's stand on these refugees from Myanmar. While the tension goes on in Myanmar and influx is on, the Assam Rifles is guarding the border to make sure that no illegal infiltration and insurgent movement takes place in the name of the refugee movement. We witnessed how the soldiers of Assam Rifles are patrolling the open and porous borders to check illegal infiltration and smuggling. Women soldiers of Assam Rifles are also guarding the borders and are quite actively participating in the anti-narcotics operations. These women soldiers frisk the women smugglers and have been recovering crores of narcotics and weapons.

Mizoram shares 510 km of its border with Myanmar and while the influx is going on, the Assam Rifles is ensuring that the Indian side does not face any repercussions of the tension going on in Myanmar. The Commander of 23 sectors Assam Rifles, Brigadier Digvijay Singh in an exclusive interview with Republic apprised us on Challenges of the Indo-Myanmar- 510 km porous border, without any fence. Riverine boundary mostly, makes it more challenging for domination. A limited number of troops also makes the tasks furthermore challenging.

Brigadier Digvijay said, "Since AR draws more than 45% of troops from NE states and owing to employment restricted to NE states it is well enmeshed into the regional fabric." He further added on the Free Movement Regime's (FMR) Current status and implications which allows people in border village to trade and move freely.

Since March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, FMR remains suspended. It has resulted in more illegal transhipment of goods since people in border village needs some economic activity for their livelihood. Mizoram being Dry State, cheap and easy availability of drugs has a wide impact on society, Mizoram has the highest percentage of drug addicts. It also acts as a conduit for the transshipment of these drugs to another part of the country owing to lucrative opportunities for unemployed youth. Assam Rifles is fighting the drug menace simultaneously with border protection.

