Myanmar's Strike Near Mizoram Border Kills 5 From Rebel Camp; Panic Across Indian Village

The Myanmar military's bombing of a key rebel camp on its border along with the Mizoram has launched panic across the area.

As per the sources, five bombs were dropped by Myanmar Junta Army's combat jets in the camp Victoria of Chin National Army (CNA) out of which three exploded. Five people died and 12 were injured from the CNA side following the airstrike. The CNA cadres have now gone into hiding in their bunkers.

However, no fatalities were reported from the Indian side but a state-run truck was damaged. It is pertinent to mention that the airstrike began on January 10.

The Chin National Army is a Chin ethnic armed organisation in Myanmar and is fighting to establish a federal system in Myanmar. The group which was inactive gained momentum after Myanmar's military coup that took place on February 2021.

#LIVE | Five members of CNA dead in strike by Myanmar; Three bombs exploded in rebel camps. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/xxsMoNQKVb — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

Myanmar Military Coup

On February 1, 2021, the Burmese military began detaining the democratically elected members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other members of the Parliament were detained by the military, who later declared an emergency for a year. After the coup, Myanmar Army's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing took charge of the country. The coup occurred a day before Myanmar's newly elected members of Parliament were supposed to be sworn-in.

The army accused the government of rigging the November election in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party had won an overwhelming majority. International observers, who were in Myanmar to observe the polls, dismissed the military's allegation of "election fraud". Experts suggest that the military feared Suu Kyi's government will try and reduce the number of parliamentary seats reserved for the Army. After the previous military rule ended in Myanmar, the Army helped co-write the constitution, under which it reserved 25% of seats in the parliament. The military vowed to hold new and fair elections after the state of emergency ends and said it was committed to the democratic system.

