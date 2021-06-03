MyLab Launches CoviSelfTM- First Self-test Kit For COVID-19; Know How Much It Will Cost

In a key development in the fight against COVID-19, Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday announced the commercial launch of CoviSelfTM. The first test kit for COVID-19, which can be self-administered by citizens at home in India, CoviSelfTMi was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) on May 20.

As per the official release by the company, it will roll out a million pieces of this indigenous test kit starting Thursday and based on consumer demand, it will make 7 million units available per week. The kit will be distributed to 95% of the PIN codes in the country and will be available over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India. Individuals can also order it online through India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart. To ensure safe deliveries, Flipkart also offers contactless payments for consumers and will leverage its safe and sanitized supply chain.

Priced at INR 250, CoviSelfTM, as per the company, will offer a comfortable, easy-to-use, and accurate alternative to the current test method. Designed as the mid-nasal swab test, It can be used by individuals with or without symptoms and immediate contacts of confirmed cases as per the ICMR guidelines, and can detect positive results in just 15 mins.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of this key development. "Now it's easy to take the COVID-19 test at home. ICMR approves Mylab's self-use kit CoviSelf," he wrote and urged the citizens of the country to go through the details of it. He also used the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

Read the details to know more.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/OSqtxBv4OR — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 3, 2021

This comes at a time when India is registering a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the number of recoveries of the country once again outnumbered the number of fresh cases. The number of recoveries stood at 2,11,499 while the number of fresh cases was over 1.34 lakh, and with this, the number of active cases dripped down to 17,13,413, which is a decrease by 80,232 in the last 24 hours.

