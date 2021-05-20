Mylab MD Details India's 1st Self-COVID-19 Test 'CoviSelf', Reveals Production Capacity

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Mylab Managing Director Hasmukh Rawal explained details about his company's self-use Rapid testing kit for COVID-19 'CoviSelf'. Allowing COVID-19 home testing using Rapid Antigen Tests a day earlier, the ICMR approved CoviSelf making it the first self-testing kit in India. Stressing that it is very simple to use and mistake-proof, Rawal revealed that it will be available at local pharmacies very soon. Mentioning that the kit will be priced at Rs.250 which shall be inclusive of all taxes, he added that the test is done using a nasal swab.

Mylab Managing Director Hasmukh Rawal remarked, "CoviSelf is a test which we have made very simple. Even a layman will be able to do it after a video or pictorial demonstration. It is safe, very simple to use and is mistake-proof. That's what we have made sure of. It will be available at local pharmacies near you which you can go and just order."

"The price will be inclusive of all taxes-including distribution, transportation and everything to the end-user. So, we have come up with an App where you will be able to record the result of the test which is made available to the government and which can be used as a report to be taken at the healthcare facilities for further medical attention. At the same time, the test is made available with a nasal swab rather than a nasopharyngeal swab so that a layman will also be able to do it without much discomfort," he added.

'International standards of accuracy'

On this occasion, Rawal assured that the test was at par with the "international standards" of accuracy. Detailing the components of the test kit, he stated that it is recommended for individuals having symptoms or those in close proximity to novel coronavirus patients. He opined that persons with a negative report should opt for other tests such as RT-PCR if they continue to showcase symptoms. Moreover, he affirmed that Mylab would ramp up its production in the upcoming weeks.

The Mylab MD noted, "Parallelly we have made sure that it has matched the international standards of accuracy. The test has been recommended for people with symptoms and people who have come in close proximity to the positive patient. A positive result on the test is 100% positive. You don't need to do any reconfirmation. In case of a negative report, you still might have to go and check with the other method if you are suffering from symptoms."

"The product will be available in the next few days only. We have made sure that everything is in place right from the machinery, place, raw materials. We will producing on an average around 70 lakh tests per week which will be ramped up to double the capacity in a coming couple of weeks," he divulged.