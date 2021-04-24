Mylab To Deploy Mobile Vans With ICMR-approved RT-PCR Kit To Step Up COVID-19 Testing

In a bid to meet the growing demand for testing during the second wave of COVID-19, Pune-based molecular diagnostic company Mylab Discovery Solutions has announced its plan to deploy 50 ICMR approved and NABL certified mobile testing labs across the country. Each of these mobile testing labs can process as many as 1500-300 tests, as per information provided by its Managing Director Hasmukh Rawal in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network.

Outlining that the labs have not been able to increase their testing capacity in spite of the growing demand, Rawal said, "With the support and guidance from ICMR, We have launched the first mobile van, which is as compact as an ambulance and can move to any terrain and get the testing done."

Pointing out that the mobile van will have all the automation in place, and will also have skilled technicians, he said, "Each of these vans will conduct 1,500 to 3,000 tests daily."He confirmed that three such vans have already been deployed at the Mumbai airport, three are being sent to Goa, and two to Pune.

Having said that, he added, "Also, we are in talks with the government of other States to make sure that they get the ready labs, the ready facilities immediately without spending months." Besides, he said, "We are coming up with three to four more such innovative solutions in the coming months, with which we will able to solve the problem of testing till the time vaccination does not reach mass capacity and more than 50-70 per cent of people."

COVID-19 Tally

For the third consecutive day, India breached the 3-lakh mark and reported 3.46 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike registered by any country in the world. With this, the cumulative count of India has swollen up to 1.66 crore. The death toll stands at 1.89 lakh, with 2,624 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Worldwide, over 14 crore cases have been recorded so far while 30 lakh people have lost their lives.

(Credit-PTI/Pixabay/RepresentativeImage)