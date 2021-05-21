Mylab To Make One Crore Home Test Kits Before National Rollout On June 1

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus in India, Mylab Discovery Solutions, which has developed a do-it-yourself COVID-19 testing kit for symptomatic patients, is building a stock of one crore units of the recently-approved home test kits before a national rollout on June 1, said officials. The home test kits called 'COVISELF', which produces a result in 15 minutes for symptomatic patients, was cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

The product is priced at Rs 250 per unit which is aimed at quick turnarounds in testing and will also ensure that a patient starts quarantining quickly and desists from spreading the virus further.

Mylab Director Shrikant Patole was quoted by PTI saying, "We are manufacturing 10 lakh units a day at our facility in Lonavala. Over the next 10 days, we will be stocking up 1 crore units and then launch nationally by June 1. The purpose is to have a threshold and ensure that the product is available."

Patole also said that unavailability of the product in medical stores can lead to anxieties among the people and hence, it is essential to stock up adequately before the launch by deciding on a threshold to have before hitting the markets.

COVID In India

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. With a total of 2,59,551 fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.25 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,27,12,735, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.12 percent, the data stated.

