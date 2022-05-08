Mylapore Murder Case: Driver, 2 Others Arrested For Robbery, Murder & Burying Bodies

In a shocking incident, a couple on May 7 was allegedly murdered by their driver in Chennai's Mylapore. Republic TV has learnt that the deceased couple Shrikant and Anuradha were returning to Mylapore from the USA after visiting their daughter.

Mylapore Couple killed & robbed by driver

The murder came to light after the deceased couple's daughter tried to reach her parents but couldn't, and she filed a complaint. The police launched the investigation after registering the complaint.

Later, the driver (Krishana) who has been working for the couple for the last 11 years along with two more people was arrested for killing and burying the couple. The accused murdered the victims and robbed Rs 20 lakh worth cash and gold jewellery. The driver took the couple to their farmhouse in Mamallapuram, tied their hands, and later killed them. The police investigation has revealed that the driver took off the CCTV cameras by hand to avoid getting caught by the police. The police have seized three laptops, 3 tapes, hard drives, and six expensive cell phones. Interrogation is underway.

Krishana was caught by the police after he was captured in CCTV footage at Ongole toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh as he was trying to escape to Nepal in a car.

This is a second horrific incident reported this week as a man named Billapuram Nagaraju was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in Saroornagar, in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. He lost his life on the spot after brutal lynching.

