Mysterious Blast In J&K Leaves 6 Injured, 1 Dead; 'No Terror Angle' Says Police

An explosion in a scrap factory on Saturday in Bari Brahmana of Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir has left as many as six people injured and one person dead. According to reports, the incident happened after an old mortar shell in the scrap factory exploded. Initially, the incident was given a terror angle. However, the cops have denied any such reports and mentioned, "There is no terror angle in this incident."

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh, while commenting on the explosion in a scrap factory in the Samba district of J&K, said, "One person has died, and six people have been injured in a mortar shell blast in the scrap factory. The deceased has been identified as Mohan Lal from Rajouri. Mortar shells are brought here after they are neutralised. There is no terror angle in this incident."

Those injured have been taken to the nearby hospitals as police rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. In a video that surfaced on social media platforms, the injured patients can be seen coming out of the factory in an ambulance. The cops are looking into the matter and an investigation has been launched to unveil more details related to the incident and the nature of the explosion. According to sources, the factory was located in the Baribrahamana area.

FIR lodged in Samba blast case

Samba SSP Benam Tosh has also highlighted that a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in connection with the incident and action will be taken against those who are found guilty. He also mentioned that six people injured in the incident are from UP, Uttarakhand, Bishnag, Ramgarh, Ramnagar and Bari Brahmana.

Sources say that the incident has put the entire area of Jammu on high alert as security around the factory has been beefed up.