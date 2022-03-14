Mysterious Jammu Explosion Kills 4, Injures 14; Investigation Launched

A mysterious blast took place inside a scrap godown located on the busy residency road area of Jammu on Monday. As per officials, the explosion has left 4 dead, and another 14 injured. Republic has learned that six people were inside the building when the explosion took place at around 6.15 PM.

According to the police, a short circuit in electrical wiring is suspected to be the cause of the fire breakout. The fire flames engulfed the entire building after some LPG cylinders lying inside the godown also exploded due to the suspected short circuit.

After the blast, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause of the incident. Evacuation operations were carried out with the joint effort of police, fire and emergency services assisted by locals. At least 14 people were rescued from the site and are reported to have sustained injuries. They are currently being treated at the GMC Hospital.

"Around 6.15 PM, a blast took place inside a scrap godown near the residency road. 4 dead, 14 injured in the fire incident. Injured being treated at GMC Jammu. Once we complete rescue operations, we will begin an investigation," said ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh.

A terror angle has not been ruled out. More details are awaited.