Mystery Or Myth? This Unique Idol In Uttarakhand Changes Its Form Three Times A Day

India is a land of mysteries and allure, especially when it comes to its deities and temples. In fact, the “mysteries” surrounding a few temples in the country have even challenged the norms of science and physics. One such mysterious story is of Dhari Devi Temple located near the Srinagar area in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Interestingly, it is believed that the Goddess Dhari Devi's idol in this temple changes its form three times a day.

Yes! You read that right. The idol of Goddess Dhari Devi, a form of Goddess Kali, changes its form three times a day. In the morning, she looks like a girl; then changes into a woman in the afternoon and an old woman by the end of the day.

Goddess Dhari Devi is also known as Kalyaneshwari and is believed to be the guardian deity of Uttarakhand. She is also considered the "protector of the Char Dhams”. Revealing the beliefs and misconceptions related to this temple in Uttarakhand, temple priest Manish Pandey said that the Goddess is also called the mother of Dwapar Yuga.

Different names of Goddess Dhari Devi

"This is the temple of Dakshin Kali Devi, who got the name 'Dhari Devi' because of the village name. This temple is located on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Dhari Devi village of Srinagar, the oldest Shaktipath of Dwapara Yuga,” the priest was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The Devi is also known as the ‘Mata of Dwapar Yug’, as the idol was installed during the Dwapar Yug and was worshipped by the Pandavas. The Goddess is also believed to be worshipped by Adi Guru Shankaracharya,” the temple priest said, adding, “In ancient times, the route to Badrinath-Kedarnath used to pass through this temple. It was believed that people used to go praying for 'Raksha Kawach' and their wishes were fulfilled. That's why she is also referred to as the 'Protector of Char Dham'.”

Superstition or misconception?

As a superstition, locals in the village even believe that angering Dhari Devi will cause heavy destruction. Notably, their faith turn out to be true when the Kedarnath valley was hit by floods causing destruction, hours after the idol was moved for a hydel-power project.

However, the priest of the temple termed this belief a “misconception” and said that the idol was removed because of the construction of a hydroelectric project. “Locals connect the flood incident with the Goddess but we don't think so. We do not want to spread superstition that the flood came because the goddess was shifted. This is the temple of Devi who is worshipped in a calm form. She is the goddess who herself is the protector of the four dhams, so how can she take the lives of so many people?" he added.