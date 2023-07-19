Mystery Shrouds Murder Of 21-year-old DYFI Worker In Alappuzha

Mystery continues to shroud the murder of a DYFI worker who was allegedly hacked to death at Kayankulam in the Alappuzha district on Tuesday evening. Ambadi, a 21-year-old man and a member of the DYFI regional committee, was attacked with weapons in front of his family members at the Kappil Kalathattu Junction.

Initially, it was said that the murder was over a feud which took place following an accident. An eyewitness claimed that bike-borne assailants wielding weapons attacked Ambadi with a knife and fled the spot. Local sources, however, claim Ambadi and his friends had run into trouble with a criminal gang while they were playing cricket. A fight ensued leading to the murder.

While law enforcement is yet to make a formal comment on the incident, a police source was quoted saying by local media that those involved in the murder were indeed members of a criminal gang and have cases slapped against them under Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

Kayamkulam Police told Republic that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a CCTV video has emerged which shows eight people in three bikes passing by the spot of the incident. In one of the bikes, a man riding pillion is seen carrying a knife. Behind him are two other bikes in which people can be seen wielding a cricket bat and a stump. Police has not commented on the video.