'Mystery Woman' Barbara Jarabica Demolishes Mehul Choksi's Honeytrap Claim; 'he Chased Me'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Tuesday, Mehul Choksi's 'mystery woman' Barbara Jarabica refuted the allegations of fugitive diamantaire that she honey-trapped, kidnapped and smuggled him to Dominica. Contradicting Mehul Choksi's team's accusation, Barbara claimed that she and everyone else in Antigua knew him as 'Raj' until recently she came to know about his real identity after the news of his disappearance from Antigua came to the fore.

'Mehul Choksi was chasing me': Barbara Jarabica

Mehul Choksi has filed a complaint in Dominica against Barbara Jarabica accusing her of being complicit in planning his abduction. However, on being asked about the honeytrap and abduction claim, Barbara Jarabica categorically refuted the honey trap theory saying it was Mehul Choksi who was chasing her and not the other way round. She also added that she has messages to prove that he was chasing her, which Republic has accessed. Barbara clarified stating if she had to honeytrap him, then she would have tried to establish contact with him. However, it was Raj a.k.a Mehul Choksi who was persistently trying to contact her.

"There seem to be different versions of Mehul Choksi where at once he says he was on the way to the restaurant and I was driving with him in Jolly Harbour while in other versions he says he came over to my apartment and I allured him. I have a lot of messages where he is chasing me and begging me to come back to Antigua. He was the one who recommended me where to stay and offered to book the hotel for me but I never took any of his favours."

She said she has rejected his advances towards her while indicating that if she wanted to honeytrap him, she would have entertained his advances.

Impossible to abduct someone from Jolly Harbour at busiest time of 5 PM: Barbara Jarabica

Further refuting the abduction theory, she explained the demography of the Jolly Harbour area (from where Mehul Choksi disappeared) and opined that it was next to impossible to kidnap someone from a busy area in the evening around 5 PM when Choksi is said to have been disappeared.

She said Jolly Harbour is an expensive, safe and gated area with CCTVs, while people there move in golf carts and many indulge themselves in barbecue in their balconies. Since people are rich many own yachts there, she said to explain how the area is secured for anybody to even think of abducting a person there.

"Jolly Harbour is a very expensive and gated area with CCTVs and people move out in golf carts and many do barbecue in their balcony. So if anyone tells me or any someone can kidnap a person at 5 PM in the afternoon which is one of the busiest time. From 11 Am to 3 PM it's extremely hot and humid so people are less outside, but PM is the busiest time. Who would kidnap in the busiest time of the day. It is a friendly area and like a small village and everyone knows each other. Even if there is one suspicious person, people would immediately come to know. So by (Mehul Choksi) saying eight people were there who kidnapped him, I can confirm it is impossible in Jolly Harbour" Jarabica said demolishing the honeytrap and abduction theory.

While reports stated that Mehul Choksi allegedly escaped Antigua & Barbuda fearing revocation of his citizenship, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has maintained that the fugitive was kidnapped by sub-contractors of an agency, with the involvement of a woman 'well-known to the family' who reportedly 'honey-trapped' him.

It is being stated that Choksi before entering Dominica had first made a failed bid to escape from Antigua and Barbuda to Cuba, which Barbara corroborated. He later landed up in Dominica as he failed in his plan which entailed the use of the sea route.