Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express Train Targeted By Miscreants, Two Windows Damaged

Even as there is a growing demand from MPs, MLAs of opposition ruled states for the high speed Vande Bharat express, incidents of vandalism against the hi-speed train are being reported regularly with the latest one coming from the Bengaluru division in Karnataka. On Saturday, two windows of the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train were damaged when miscreants pelted stones at the train between KR Puram and Bengaluru cantonment railway stations.

According to the South West Railways no passengers were injured in the incident. The Railway police are yet to identify the miscreants involved in targeting the train.

Karnataka | Two windows of a coach of Mysuru - Chennai Vande Bharat Express were damaged yesterday when some miscreants pelted stones at the train. The incident occurred between Krishnarajapuram – Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Stations. No person was injured: South Western Railway

Several, opposition leaders have been requesting the Narendra Modi-led central government for launching the semi hi-speed Vande Bharat Express trains in their respective constituencies, ANI quoted a senior Railways official. "We are in receipt of requests from several MPs and MLAs. As of now out of 64 requests, more than 15 have come from those from opposition parties or opposition-ruled states," he said.

Bengaluru division: 34 stone pelting cases in Jan, Feb

While the Railway department expressed grave concern over the incidents of hurling stones at the train in the division of Bengaluru, they warned such an offence will invite a non-bailable offence.

The SWR informed in January (21), February (13) 2023, a total of 44 incidents of Vande Bharat train vandalisation have been recorded.

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train, two weeks ago was attacked by stone pelting on Friday while it was passing through the Mahabubabad district of Telangana. In the incident, one window pane was damaged and no injuries were reported. Notably, even ahead of the launch of the train, it was pelted with stones while parked in the Visakhapatnam yard damaging two window panes of the train.

The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year and it is South India’s first Vande Bharat train. This service was launched under the Make in India initiative and it connects Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. The semi-high-speed service is aimed to give a fillip to tourism with faster and more comfortable travel options between the three cities.