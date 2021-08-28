Mysuru Gang Rape Case: Five Accused From Tamil Nadu Arrested, One Absconding

In a recent update to the Mysuru gange rape case investigation, five out of six accused have been arrested by the Police on Saturday, 28 August. Director General of Police Praveen Sood informed that arrests were made based on technical and scientific evidence. The accused are residents of Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, and one of them is possibly a juvenile.

Karnataka DGP told the media, "Fact that one of the accused is a juvenile is still subject to verification and confirmation. Considering the heinous cases like Nirbhaya, even a person aged above 16 years will be tried in a normal court".

Providing the details of the accused, DGP stated that no further information can be shared as the High Court prohibits giving away details of the accused. Based on the preliminary investigation reports, the accused belong to Tamil Nadu and drive goods vehicle.

Appreciating the team's work, DGP said, "I want to congratulate my team to have made the arrests. Rewards are also announced for their work".

Karnataka CM Bommai on Mysuru gangrape case

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, August 28, informed that Director General of Police Praveen Sood will supervise the probe into the Mysuru gang rape case. With this, he expressed confidence that the case will be resolved as soon as possible.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Karnataka CM Bommai stated that the police have taken the rape case "very seriously" and they will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible. Five police teams are probing the case which has sparked massive outrage among netizens across the nation.

Earlier, CM Bommai had announced about a special team organised for examining the crime, while assuring that the offenders will be apprehended quickly.

Mysuru gang rape case

The incident of gang rape took place on August 24, Tuesday, on the outskirts of Mysuru near Chamundi foothills where the girl had gone with a male friend. She was attacked by some local youth who allegedly gang-raped her and attacked her male friend with a stone and injured him badly. Later, a case was filed against the accused and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

