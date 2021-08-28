Mysuru Gang-rape: Mysore University Revokes Contentious 6.30 Pm Curfew On Female Students

In the aftermath of the rape of a student in Mysuru, the University of Mysore issued a circular preventing female students from moving into its Manasa Gangothri campus after 6.30 pm. However, after receiving flak, the order has been revoked. This development comes following Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan's intervention.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwath Narayan said, "In the wake of a tragic incident in Mysore, I informed VCs to withdraw the order as soon as circular issued by the University of Mysore forbidding student movement at university campus after 6.30 pm. Accordingly, it was withdrawn."

ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ದುರ್ಘಟನೆ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 6.30ರ ನಂತರ ವಿವಿ ಕ್ಯಾಂಪಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿಯರ ಓಡಾಟವನ್ನು ನಿಷೇಧಿಸಿ ಮೈಸೂರು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದ್ದ ಸುತ್ತೋಲೆಯ ವಿಚಾರ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಸದರಿ ಆದೇಶವನ್ನು ವಾಪಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಉಪಕುಲಪತಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಆ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಅದನ್ನು ವಾಪಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲಾಗಿದೆ. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 28, 2021

In another tweet, he said that the university should take measures to safeguard students. "In addition to extensive monitoring, patrolling must be done by security personnel. All Vice-Chancellors have been directed to take necessary action to maintain law and order," the minister said.

Earlier, Mysore University prohibited the movement of female students in the Manasagangotri campus post 6:30 pm. A similar diktat also barred entry to the Kukkarahalli lake area after 6:30 pm. The university said that the circular was issued on "police department's directions." The circular triggered controversy with students questioning the prohibition.

Mysuru gang-rape case

Earlier this week, an MBA student was gang-raped near the Chamundi Hills area of Mysore in Karnataka. Reports suggest that the victim with her male friend had gone to the Chamundi Hills area where they were attacked by miscreants. The gang allegedly hit the boy with a stone and gang-raped the girl. On Saturday, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said that five out of the six accused have been nabbed by the police. The arrests were made on technical and scientific evidence, Sood informed.

"Fact that one of the accused is a juvenile is still subject to verification and confirmation. Considering the heinous cases like Nirbhaya, even a person aged above 16 years will be tried in a normal court," Karnataka DGP said.

Sharing the above-mentioned details, DGP said that no more information can be shared saying that High Court prohibits giving away details of the accused. According to preliminary investigation, the accused belong to Tamil Nadu and drive goods vehicle.

IMAGE CREDITS: PTI