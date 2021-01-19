Mythology-themed Wall Graffiti Spread Awareness About Maha Kumbh Mela In Haridwar

In a bid to make devotees and tourists aware of the significance of ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, walls in Haridwar have been painted with mythology-themed graffiti. According to new agency ANI, the wall paintings are done under the campaign called "Paint My City", run by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority. The Kumbh Mela had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 and it will continue till April end.

While congratulating the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority for their work, Acharya Kailashannad Giri of Niranjani Akhara, said, “The administration decorated the city as Yogi Ji did during Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019. This develops feelings and faith in people's hearts. Such paintings generate religious energy and belief in people. I wish that such artistic work should remain here even after the conclusion of Kumbh”.

Uttarakhand: Walls in Haridwar are being painted on the theme of Hindu mythology, in light of Maha Kumbh Mela.



Maha Kumbh Mela had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 will continue till April.

Further, Mela Deputy Officer Harbir Singh described the Kumbh Mela as a “festival of colours” and said that the graffiti depicting Hindu mythology and Uttarakhand culture has been installed across walls, bridges, government buildings and other spaces available in Haridwar. An artist hailing from Noida also added that the “Paint My City” initiative will help create awareness and educate people about the mega event. Pritam said that this will also make the event a memorable experience for the tourists.

“An entire team is working on the paintings that focus on bringing the Indian culture to the forefront. This helps to create awareness among people and educate them about the mega event which is currently underway in Haridwar,” the artist said.

COVID awareness for Kumbh Mela

Meanwhile, last week, the Uttarakhand government launched a coronavirus awareness drive in Haridwar in the area where Kumbh Mela is being held. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have deployed eight teams for the COVID-19 awareness campaign in the Kumbh Kshetra. As a part of the awareness campaign, more than eleven thousand local residents, devotees and other stakeholders will be educated on combating the COVID-19 situation.

Various mediums such as banners and pamphlets are involved in the awareness campaign. The Mela is organised at the banks of river Ganga at Haridwar which is in Uttarakhand. Other three sites are the Prayagraj(confluence of Ganges - Yamuna - Sarasvati rivers), Nashik (at river Godavari), and Ujjain (at river Shipra). This year is the 11th year of the cycle and the Kumbh Mela is said to be the biggest religious gatherings across the globe.

