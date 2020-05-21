Chandrababu Naidu Slams State Govt Over Electricity Bills, Demands To Waive 3 Month Bills

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the state government for handing over high electricity bills to the people amid the Coronavirus crisis. Naidu demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to waive electricity bills for the last three months and provide relief to the people amid COVID-19.

"People are at home due to lockdown. There's been no work, no wages. Suddenly, Andhra Pradesh government gives them this blown up bill generated through faulty slab systems. Can the common man pay? We demand YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to waive bills for the last three months and provide relief to people," Naidu tweeted.

READ | 11 new COVID-19 cases in C'garh; state tally rises to 126

Addressing a virtual press conference, the TDP chief requested to the government to revert to the old system of consumers classification into A, B and C groups based on their yearly average consumption as it would reduce the burden of increased billing on common people.

He also reminded the YSRCP of its election promise to reduce the tariff and said that the state government had lost all credibility and it was people's misfortune to go on suffering in all aspects after having voted the party to power a year ago.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: AAI Issues SOP For Passengers & Crew, total cases at 1,12,359

Naidu further said that the TDP government did not raise power tariff, nor imposed any sort of indirect burden on the people.

"As of now, the common people were badly hit for lack of work and income during the last two months while migrant labourers returning home were facing untold hardships on the way. In such a time, even an old woman dwelling in a hut got Rs 3,424 latest bill as against Rs 200 in March. A mason, who has no work for many months, got a Rs 10,685 bill as against Rs 150 in March. They got higher bills because they were placed in higher groups because of the changed policy of this government," read a statement from TDP.

READ | Migrant returnees posing 'a big challenge', says Uttarakhand minister as cases rise

Accusing the ministers of speaking without awareness or consideration for people, Naidu said that the groups classification of consumers was broadly aimed at rationalising billing burden in accordance with the rise and fall in power usage by different segments of the population.

He said that instead of responding to people's issues, the ruling party has made it a habit to launch counter-attacks and make accusations against the TDP and opposition leaders without respect to democratic norms and traditions. The statement further mentioned that general public should post their increased power bills on social media to "expose this government's unjust and devious methods".

READ | Migrant returnees posing 'a big challenge', says Uttarakhand minister as cases rise

(With agency inputs)