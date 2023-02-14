Naba Das Murder: Statement Of Accused Gopal Das Recorded, Shifted To Chaudwar Jail

The statement of Gopal Das, accused in the murder case of former Health Minister of Odisha Naba Das, was recorded at the JMFC Court on February 14, Tuesday. The statement was recorded under Section 164 (recording of statements and confessions) of the CrPC a day after an appeal was made by the Crime Branch (CB).

Aged 60, Naba Das was targeted on January 29, when he was getting out of his car at Gandhi Chhak to attend a programme in the Jharsuguda district. Gopal- the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police - had fired at him from point-blank range, and he had fallen unconscious. Naba Das was admitted to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, but later, airlifted to Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Plea to shift Gopal Das

Meanwhile, the Jharsuguda Sub-Jail authorities had prayed to the court to shift Gopal Das to another prison keeping in view the security and safety of the accused. The court granted permission, and now he would be lodged in Chaudwar Jail in Cuttack district.

Notably, Gopal Das was sent to judicial custody by the court at the end of the third phase of CB remand on Monday. The court had granted a remand extension of Gopal for the third time on February 8 and permitted the CB to conduct his narco analysis and polygraph tests. The same day, the accused was taken to Gujarat for the tests.