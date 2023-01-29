Republic has accessed two exclusive attack videos of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das where he was seen before and after suffering the gunshot on Sunday. This comes in connection with the incident that happened near Gandhi chowk near Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district where the BJD leader was shot in the chest by a policeman who was part of his security convoy. The minister was immediately rushed to the hospital and the culprit was nabbed.

Republic accesses before & after moments of the attack

In the first video, Naba Das was seen exiting the car as he was welcomed by the supporters with the garland when he was shot at. He instantly put his hands on his chest as no one realised what happened. Once he fell back on his car seat holding his chest, the supporters saw his gun wound and blood gushing out. Panic spread across the spot as a few supporters began to put the minister back in the car to take him to the hospital. While others ran behind the perpetrator to nab him.

In the second video same incident was captured from a different angle where the minister sustained the gunshot while receiving garlands from the supporters. Soon after Naba Das was taken to hospital, the party workers staged a protest and began sloganeering.

Eye-Witness claims Conspiracy, 'No Cops Intervened'

An eye-witness present at the spot narrated the entire incident, "At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When dada (Naba Das) arrived the crowd went to receive him, there was also some security personnel present. As we were getting out of the car we heard a loud sound and I saw dada putting a hand on his chest as he yelled who shot? Suddenly we saw the culprit running he was part of security and while he was running he opened fire. I thought he was firing in defence but he was the one who actually shot the minister."

The eyewitness added, "He shot dada from a very close proximity and he is in a very critical condition. He was given first aid and has now been airlifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment. This is a planned conspiracy as the police officer who was part of security has only shot the health minister. We don't know who is involved in this but have asked to initiate the inquiry. It was also noticed that during the incident no police officer countered him and when the public intervened the cops stopped them this reveals this is a conspiracy to kill him."