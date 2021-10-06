Nabard Sanctions Rs 303 Crore For Construction Of 24 Bridges In Odisha

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Wednesday said it has sanctioned an assistance of Rs 303 crore to the Odisha government for construction of 24 bridges in the state.

The rural infrastructure projects will improve connectivity for 24.13 lakh people in 823 villages across 13 districts.

These projects have been approved under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), Nabard said in a statement.

The assistance is on the basis of priority fixed by the state government for developing rural infrastructure for drinking water supply, irrigation and connectivity, it said.

The bridge construction projects will play a key role in supporting the rural economy by improving the livelihoods of people.

The cumulative sanction under the RIDF 2021-22 has reached Rs 1,796 crore so far, it added.

