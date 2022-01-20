NABARD sanctions Rs 951cr for 176 road projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Thursday sanctioned Rs 951 crore to the Odisha government for the construction of 176 rural roads.

The assistance has been sanctioned under the the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for 176 rural road projects in all 30 districts of the state, NABARD Chief General Manager, Odisha Regional Office, C Udayabhaskar, said in a statement.

The projects with a combined length of 1,434 km will improve rural connectivity for 9.92 lakh people in 959 villages.

This sanction is in line with the priority given by the state government for developing critical rural infrastructure such as drinking water supply, irrigation, and rural connectivity (roads and bridges).

These infrastructure projects will play a key role in supporting the rural economy by improving the livelihood of people, Udayabhaskar said.

The national bank has made a cumulative sanction of Rs 3,852 crore for Odisha during the current financial year for critical rural infrastructure projects under RIDF. PTI AAM MM MM

