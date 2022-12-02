Nabbed By FBI, Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind Goldy Brar To Be Handed Over To India

In a massive development, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar will soon be handed over to Indian law enforcement agencies by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Notably, Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosawala.

The development came after the gangster came under round-the-clock monitoring of the US-based FBI. Brar was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada.

It has been reported that the Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar's movement in the US. Following this, the FBI quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately by the FBI after getting information from the Indian intelligence agencies.

It has been learnt that India provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities for his arrest. Notably, the gangster is under constant monitoring of the FBI and cannot leave the country.

Goldy Brar had allegedly coordinated with gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and others to murder Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosawala earlier this year.

(With ANI inputs)