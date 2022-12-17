Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi For Demeaning Army Over Tawang, 'He Speaks For China, Pakistan'

BJP president JP Nadda slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for his comments on the Indian armed forces with regard to the clash with China on December 9 in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Indian soldiers were being 'thrashed' along the LAC by Chinese soldiers.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress have connections with the Chinese Communist Party and the grand old party also received monetary help from the CCP, Nadda said. He added that Gandhi's comment will break the morale of the Indian armed forces. Stressing on Gandhi's "anti-India stance", Nadda noted how Rahul Gandhi raised question marks over the surgical strikes conducted by India.

No amount of condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's remarks is enough, said Nadda. "We all know the Communist Party of China signed an MoU with the Congress party. We also know the Chinese embassy gave monetary help and funding to the Congress party and thus Rahul Gandhi time and again speaks the language of the Chinese and Pakistan. We should also remember when the Indian Army was valiantly fighting the Chinese, Rahul Gandhi entered into secret consultations with Chinese officials in their embassy." Nadda also referred to the doubts raised by the Gandhi scion over the surgical strikes, "We also know question marks were raised on the surgical strikes. This shows he doesn't speak for India but for Pakistan."

Rahul Gandhi said the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers are 'thrashing' Indian soldiers along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, “People will ask about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and what not. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. But the Indian press doesn’t ask a question to them about this. Isn’t it true? The nation is watching all this. Don’t pretend that the people don’t know.”

China is preparing for a full-fledged war, Rahul Gandhi said. "From what I can make of the current situation, China is not preparing for an incursion but a full-fledged war. The threat is clear but our government is ignoring the threat. The Centre is trying to hide facts from us but it won't be able to hide such things for long."

The government's approach is event based said Gandhi, adding that when it comes to geopolitics what works is power.

