Naga body calls for massive rallies in Manipur on August 9 to conclude peace talks

A powerful Naga body in Manipur, the United Naga Council (UNC), has planned massive rallies in Naga-inhabited areas in the northeastern state on Wednesday (August 9) to press for successfully concluding the peace talks with the Centre based on the Framework Agreement.

The Naga body in an official statement, mentioned that rallies will be held in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts from 10 am on Wednesday. "The inordinate delay in signing the final agreement is a cause of concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation," the official statement read.

The UNC appealed to all Nagas to participate in the rallies in large numbers. It said that the peace process made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015.

The Naga Peace Accord is a peace treaty signed between the Government of India, and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), to end the insurgency in the state of Nagaland in Northeast India.

The Government’s person in charge of Naga Peace Talks, RN Ravi signed the peace treaty on behalf of the Government of India, Lt. Isak Chishi Swu, Chairman and Thuingaleng Muivah, General Secretary signed on behalf of the NSCN. The peace treaty was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.