Naga Organisations Denounce Centre's Move To Extend AFSPA For 6 More Months In Nagaland

After the Ministry of Home Affairs extended Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for a period of 6 more months, several Naga organisations denounced the Centre's decision, saying it is "unacceptable" and made with the intention to "suppress Nagas for generations to come."

The Central Government on Thursday had declared Nagaland as a "disturbed area" for six more months with effect from December 30 under the AFSPA while terming the situation there as "disturbed and dangerous."

K Elu Ndang, general secretary of Naga Hoho, an influential body of Naga tribes in North East told PTI, “Government of India has ignored the wishes of the Naga People...All Naga people have been pleading with the GoI and constantly pressing for repeal of the Act. Naga people don't accept it. We will go to any extent to press the GoI to repeal the Act," said

Further, Ndang wondered why the AFSPA was extended despite peace prevailing in the state. "As long as the Army is empowered to shoot and kill innocent people, there cannot be a peaceful environment in our land," he said, adding that armed forces and not the common people or Naga political groups were creating law and order problems in the state.

Earlier on December 20, the Nagaland Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to repeal AFSPA from the state following the uproar on the killing of civilians in Oting.

On December 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a key meeting that had in attendance, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton, NPFLP leader TR Zeliang and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. They decided that a committee headed by MHA Additional Secretary N-E will be formed to look into the possibility of withdrawing AFSPA from Nagaland.

The Nagaland civilian killing

On the evening of December 4, 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals leading to the death of 8 more civilians as well as one security personnel. Maintaining that the security forces were carried out based on "credible intelligence inputs" on the likely movement of insurgents, the Indian Army expressed regret on the incident and its aftermath and assured that appropriate action will be taken after a Court of Inquiry concludes its investigation.

More about Armed Forces Special Powers Act

This law empowers the Armed Forces personnel to use force even to the extent of causing death, destroy structures used as hideouts, training camps, or from where attacks are likely to be launched and arrest anyone without a warrant.

