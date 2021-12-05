Nagaland: 11 Civilians Killed In Ambush In Mon District, CM Neiphiu Rio Condemns Incident

Tensions mounted in Nagaland on Sunday as reportedly eleven civilians were killed by security forces in an ambush when victims were commuting in a truck at Oting in Mon district. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, CM Neiphiu Rio condemned the act and called for a 'high-level' SIT probe.

As per reports, clashes erupted after security forces mistook the Naga youth to be National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants and fired at them. In a major mistaken identity incident, at least six innocent lives have been claimed after armed forces suspected them of being insurgents. As per sources, the incident escalated when villagers staged protests against the seemingly unjustified killings.

Security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze by anguished villagers while the armed forces had to resort to violence to control the enraged demonstrators.

Confirming the incident, CM Rio shared on Twitter, "The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."

Image: PTI/Representative Image/Twitter@NeiphiuRio