Nagaland celebrates Easter Sunday

Kohima, Apr 17 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday joined the rest of the world in celebrating Easter, the resurrection of Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind, with religious fervour while churches of all denominations held special thanks services.

The day also marks the breaking of fasting of the believers for days ranging from three days to 40 days.

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Neiphiu extended Easter greetings to the people of Nagaland, a Christian majority state.

In the state capital Kohima, despite a downpour on Saturday night and light drizzle in the wee hours on Sunday, people thronged the Kohima War Cemetery for the Resurrection Sunday Service organised by the Kohima Baptist Pastors Fellowship (KBPF) under the aegis of Nagaland Baptist Churches Council.

“As we look back at the past couple of years, we all know how the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly shaken and changed the entire world. It has brought the world to its knees and we’ve realised how powerless and defenceless we really are despite all the scientific, technological and medical advancements....

“On this Resurrection Sunday, let us renew our commitment to Him (Jesus Christ), and thank Him for giving His all for us and for paying the highest price to redeem us,” KBPF president Rev Vezopa Rhakho said.

The Resurrection Sunday was held for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

The occasion was marked by Bible reading and special praises through songs by different churches.

Extending greetings to people, Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said, “While Easter is celebrated in memory of the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ, let us remember that it symbolises ‘hope’. Hope for a new beginning preceded by a sacrifice made out of pure love. Jesus revealed his pure love for all mankind with selfless sacrifice." His resurrection demonstrates the victory of love over hate, Mukhi said in a message.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the ultimate act of love by Jesus Christ on Good Friday is followed by the miracle of Easter, His resurrection.

"Easter brings renewal, new life and hope. May the Lord of life lead us into the light of His love. Wishing all Christians a #HappyEaster #ResurrectionSunday,” he tweeted. PTI NBS NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)