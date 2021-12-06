Nagaland Civilian Deaths: NHRC Sends Notice To Defence & Home Secys; Seeks Detailed Report

A day after civilians were killed in Nagaland, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo-motu cognizance of the incident. The Commission has issued notices to the Union Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary & Director General of Police of Nagaland calling for a detailed report in the matter within 6 weeks.

The report sought by the Commission is expected to include the status of the inquiry being conducted, cases registered against the persons/officers responsible for the incident, relief granted to the next of kin of the deceased, the status of medical treatment being provided to the injured.

#NagalandFiring | NHRC, India has taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports. The Commission has issued notices to the Union Defence Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary & Director General of Police, Nagaland calling for a detailed report in the matter within 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/SFYcaexeMI — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

Army ambush kills 13 in Nagaland

As per the Central government, on Sunday information on the movement of extremists in Oting, Mon was received. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there and was signalled to stop but it tried to escape at full speed, invoking suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists and it was fired upon. 6 out of the 8 people in the vehicle died. It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. 2 others who were injured were taken to the nearest health centre by Army.

After the incident, an agitated crowd of around 250 people vandalized the company operating base (COB) of Assam Rifles in Mon city and set the COB building on fire. Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd. This caused the death of 7 more civilians, some others got injured.

Union government addresses Parliament over Nagaland killings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed the Parliament, expressing deep regret over the unfortunate incident. He underlined that the Ministry of Home Affairs immediately sent the Additional Secretary in charge of the northeast to Kohima where he held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, other senior officials, and senior officials of the paramilitary forces. The Union Home Minister added that the situation was reviewed in detail, and the Army has taken up an investigation into the reasons behind the incident at the highest level.

"Government is monitoring the incident minutely and necessary remedial measured are being taken to ensure peace in the area. In a bid to avert any more incidents in the affected area, additional forces have been deployed," the Union Home Minister further said. "Further, it has been decided that all agencies should ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not take place again in the future while taking up such drives," he added.

(Image: PTI)