Nagaland Civilian Killing: Assam CM 'deeply Pained' By Mishap; Hopes SIT Will Reveal Truth

Extending condolences to the bereaved families of civilians who were killed in the Nagaland fire incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, December 5, stated that a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) will ensure justice is served by bringing out the truth. This comes after 13 villagers were killed and several were injured by the security forces, who mistook the villagers for militants, in Mon district of Nagaland.

'Deeply pained' by the incident, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, "I express my condolence to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Hope the high-level SIT will bring out the truth & help ensure justice."

Currently, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio who rushed back to Kohima from Delhi is holding an emergency meeting to review the situation and discuss further action on the same. Also, Nagaland DGP is holding a meeting concerning the input received that has resulted in the ambush attack.

Nagaland firing incident

As per reports, Indian security forces opened fire on civilians late on Saturday, December 4, in the remote regions of the northeast state, which borders Myanmar. The army informed that a specific operation was planned to be conducted based on credible intelligence of the likely movement of insurgents.

Regretting the unfortunate incident, the Army said in a statement that the cause of the killings has been investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.

Following the incident, locals in the state have staged protests accusing the forces of wrongly targeting innocent civilians of the region in their counter-insurgency operations against rebel groups. And as an act of protest against the incident, the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has urged the tribes of the region to not participate in the ongoing Hornbill Festival and to hoist black flags in their respective Morungs at Hornbill Festival venue Naga Heritage Village in Kisama near the state capital. In line with this, seven tribes have withdrawn from the biggest tourism exhibition.

According to a recent update, locals have set fire to a part of the army camp. The army has opened a blank fire to control the situation.

