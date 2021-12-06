Nagaland Civilian Killing: Major-Gen Rank Officer From North-east To Head Court Of Inquiry

As the outrage over the Nagaland civilian killings rise, Army sources on Monday, stated that an inquiry into the incident will be headed by a Major General-rank officer. Moreover, the probing officer will belong to the northeast sector only. 6 civilians were killed by security forces in an 'ambush' while they were commuting in a truck in Oting in Mon district. Army has stated that the killings occurred due to 'mistaken identity.

Army: Major General-rank officer to probe civilian killing

Indian Army has instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the Nagaland civilian killings under a Major General-rank officer. The officer is posted in the northeast sector only: Army Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

Home Minister to make statement in Parliament

Amid massive backlash from Opposition MPs, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a statement in both Houses of Parliament regarding the incident. Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, who attended the funeral of the victims, has demanded the repeal of AFSPA law (1958) which grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas". Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also demanded the same as PM Modi chairs a meeting on the incident.

Army ambush kills 13 in Nagaland

As per reports, six civilians who were travelling via Mon district in a truck were killed by Army officials on Sunday in an ambush, mistaking the civilians for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The army stated that a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, Assam rifles resorted to firing in which eight more civilians and one jawan were killed. The victims were daily wage labourers who were commuting from a coal mine in a light commercial vehicle.

Taking cognizance of the issue, Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the killing of civilians during the anti-insurgency operation. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed 'deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives'. He also announced that 'a high-level SIT' constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. Similarly, CM Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident and appealed all citizens to maintain peace.

In a bid to calm the situation, internet services have been suspended in Nagaland's Mon district and a curfew has been imposed. Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate revocation of AFSPA law (1958) and have boycotted the Hornbill Festival 2021. Nagaland has been categorised as a ‘disturbed area’ and has been under AFSPA for decades now, the latest extension till December 2022. 15 civilians and one Army jawan have been killed in the incident till date.