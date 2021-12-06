Nagaland Civilian Killing: Minister Paiwang Visits Crime Scene; Vows To Punish Offenders

With the Mon district of Nagaland on edge after the killing of 13 civilians in a firing by the Indian Army, Nagaland Minister P Paiwang Konyak along with a team of officers including the Director-General of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police visited the site and are camping as tension continues to rise in the area.

Meanwhile, as the government has already set up an SIT for probing into the firing incident, an FIR under Section 302, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has also been registered.

While speaking to Republic TV on the same, Nagaland Minister for Transport, Civil Aviation, Railways and Land Resources Paiwang Konyak said that the current situation is tense and that the officials are testifying public.

Speaking on the handling the heightened tensions in the area, he said, "The government has formed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probing the matter and its report has to be tabled within a 1 month time. We are giving the assurance to punish the offenders as soon as possible."

Konyak further admitting the failure of the intelligence reports, said that the way the civilians were killed shows a definite failure of intelligence inputs and also indicates underground powers working out actively, leading to such an incident.

Six out of all civilians were killed on spot: Nagaland Minister

The Nagaland Minister, further speaking on the heightened violence in the area, said that on the basis of the inputs, the Indian Army opened fire on the vehicle which resulted in the death of 6 civilians on spot. Later, when the people gathered around the district's Assam Rifles camp, this led to a more aggravated situation and prompted the forces to open fire, killing the rest of the people.

Under the view of the civilian killings in Nagaland, violent protests are erupting in Nagaland's Mon district, resulting in a curfew and the prohibition of all non-essential vehicles and people. The Assam Rifles had also issued a statement urging people to remain calm.

