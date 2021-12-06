Nagaland Civilian Killing: NDPP MP Addresses Lok Sabha; Demands Inquiry Into Incident

After the tragic incident in Nagaland, Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Tokheho Yepthomi addressed the Lower House of the Parliament. During his address, Tokheho Yepthomi revealed the details of the incident and said that the villagers set fire between the three vehicles belonging to the armed forces. He further added that when the fire started burning, the armed forces "indiscriminately" fired on the villagers. The Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland further added that seven villagers were killed and 14 others were injured seriously.

"The paramilitary should have asserted about the presence of militants and since it was only one vehicle, they should have identified those people. But they (civilians) were killed in that manner," said Yepthomi.

Further addressing the house, the NDPP MP informed that Naga political negotiations have been going on for the last 25 years and people are "anxiously" waiting for a solution. He added that Hornbill Festival has been going on since December 1 in the state and Christmas is also coming, he added. The MP added that the unfortunate incident occurred ahead of the festival, but has maintained that it was not due to the Assam Rifles, but because of the 21 paratroopers stationed in Assam.

"Unfortunately, this incident has taken place but it was not due to the Assam Rifles but because of the 21 para troopers who are stationed in Assam," said Yepthomi.

Tokheho Yepthomi on AFSPA

During his address to the Lok Sabha, the NDPP MP also spoke about the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) which is in effect in Nagaland. The parliamentarian asserted that AFSPA has not been granted to the forces for "indiscriminately firing upon the civilians".

"There is AFSPA in the state. But it has not given powers to forces to indiscriminately kill the public," he asserted.

Tokheho Yepthomi has called upon the Home Minister to ensure that an inquiry into the incident is conducted along with an investigation. He added that the land of the law should be enforced on the commander of 21 Para Troopers and the constables. He has also appealed that the Centre should provide adequate compensation to the victims' families.

An inquiry should be initiated. State govt has given ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the victims. The Centre should also give adequate compensation to the affected families: T. Yepthomi, NDPP MP from Nagaland in Lok Sabha on recent civilian killings in his state pic.twitter.com/X4Jj4ONsgh — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma demands repeal of AFSPA

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has demanded that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) should be repealed. Sangma put forth his demand on Twitter. Many citizens have demanded immediate revocation of the AFSPA law (1958) which grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order. Earlier in June, the Centre had extended AFSPA by six months.

AFSPA should be repealed — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 6, 2021

