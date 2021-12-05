Nagaland Civilian Killings: 7 Tribes Withdraw From Ongoing Hornbill Festival

After 13 civilians were killed by security forces in an ambush when they were commuting in a truck at Oting in Nagaland's Mon district, seven tribal bodies, including the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) announced that they were withdrawing from the popular Hornbill Festival. The ENPO had earlier adopted a resolution against bloodshed in the region.

Nagaland citizens, too, are abstaining from celebrating the Hornbill Festival 2021, presently ongoing at Kisama near state capital Kohima, and have hoisted black flags in the Hornbill venue. Following the killings, several people are demanding immediate revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, which grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas".

Sources informed that Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had rushed from the national capital, New Delhi, and landed in his home state on Sunday evening. He is likely to hold an emergency meeting with the state Cabinet. State Minister Paiwang Konyak also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Nagaland civilian killings: CM Rio orders high-level probe

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has announced the formation of a high-level SIT to investigate the ambush. In a tweet, Chief Minister Rio said:

"The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections. (sic)"

Later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and said, "Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families."

Assam Rifles, in an official statement, explained that the operation was carried out "based on credible intelligence" of likely movement of insurgents in Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. "Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at highest level and appropriate action will be taken," it added. The Indian Army, in the latest update, has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the civilian killings.

What happened in Nagaland's Mon district?

According to on-ground sources, daily wage labourers were returning in a pick-up van from a coal mine when security forces opened fire mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants, killing at least six people. Later, clashes erupted that led to the death of more civilians and one Army official. Officials said that the incident is 'deeply regretted' while mentioning that the security forces suffered severe injuries with one succumbing to his injuries.