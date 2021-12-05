Nagaland Civilian Killings: Army Orders Court Of Inquiry, Assam Rifles Assures Apt Action

Issuing the first statement on Nagaland civilian killing, Assam Rifles officials said that a specific operation was planned in Tiru, Mon District based on 'credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents'. The officials further added that the incident is 'deeply regretted' while mentioning that Security Forces suffered severe injuries with one succumbing to his injuries. Reportedly six civilians were killed by security forces in an ambush mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants.

'Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken,' informed Assam Rifles officials.

Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, #Nagaland. Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at highest level & appropriate action will be taken: Assam Rifles officials — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Indian Army orders high-level probe

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of civilians during anti-insurgency operation:

Army orders Court of Inquiry into killing of civilians during anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2021

CM Neiphiu Rio, HM Shah condemns Incident

Condemning the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Rio shared on Twitter, "The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."

The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed 'deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives'. He further confirmed that 'a high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.'

Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

What happened in Nagaland Ambush?

As per reports, clashes erupted after security forces mistook the Naga youth to be National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants and fired at them. In a major mistaken identity incident, at least six innocent lives have been claimed after armed forces suspected them of being insurgents. As per sources, the incident escalated when villagers staged protests against the seemingly unjustified killings. Security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze by anguished villagers while the armed forces had to resort to violence to control the enraged demonstrators. The victims were reportedly commuting in a truck at Oting in Mon district. As further details are awaited, the Chief Minister has assured justice in the incident. According to the sources, the victims were daily wage labourers who were returning in a pick-up van from a coal mine.

Image: PTI