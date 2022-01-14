Nagaland Civilian Killings: SIT To Submit Report To Court After Receiving Forensic Results

In the latest development from the investigation of Nagaland civilian killings, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government for investigating the killings of civilians by security forces will submit its final report to the court after receiving all the forensic results. The update came exactly after a month when the state government had constituted the SIT and transferred the case to the State Crime Police Station in Kohima directing them to complete the investigation within one month. Informing about the same, Nagaland Additional Director General of Police, who is also the overall supervisor of the SIT, Sandeep Tamgadge spoke to the media on Thursday and said that 85 civilians and 35 security personnel involved in the operation have been examined while the team has visited the spot on multiple occasions. Also, the exhibits, soil, and blood samples have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Guwahati and Hyderabad, while the reports are awaited.

"As soon as we receive those, we will start preparing the final report which will be submitted to the court", he added. Further speaking on completing the investigation within a month, the Nagaland Additional DGP said, "We have worked against time to complete the investigation and have reached this far. But it would be difficult to say how long the forensic laboratory takes but we have made a special request to expedite the scientific analysis considering the sensitivity of the case", he added.

Meanwhile, a lot of evidence has been collected during the SIT team's visit to the site. Apart from that, 85 civilians including two survivors undergoing treatment in Assam and other injured people have been examined. Also, notices have been issued to the army under Section 91 of CrPC for collecting the documents including the names of those involved in the operation.

Nagaland civilian killings

The grave incident took place earlier on December 4 when six coal miners and seven other villagers were allegedly shot down by a team of 31 Indian Army personnel during an operation. However, enraged by the incident, several angry villagers reached the spot and start vandalising the security vehicles which sparked another round of firing, and further seven villagers including a soldier were killed. Later in another incident on December 5, another civilian was killed in Nagaland's Mon town. Later, the army informed that a specific operation was planned to be conducted based on credible intelligence of the likely movement of insurgents. Thereafter, the state government constituted an SIT on December 5 and transferred the case.

Image: Republic/PTI