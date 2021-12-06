Nagaland Civilian Killings: Villagers Protest In Oting; Demand Repeal Of AFSPA

After the imposition of Section 144 in the Mon district of Nagaland, several villagers of Oting on Monday gathered at the district with placards to wait for the mortal remains of the 14 civilians who were mistakenly killed by security forces on Sunday. They also demand the repealing of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from the state.

Some of the placards read 'We Stand With Oting Brothers', 'We Condemn Killings Of Innocents', and 'Justice For Konyak (the largest tribe of Nagaland)'. The anguish against the army officials is getting intense as the villagers will continue to mourn for those who have lost their lives.

Army ambush kills 14 civilians

Six civilians who were travelling via Mon district of Nagaland in a truck were reportedly killed by security forces on Sunday in an ambush, mistaking the civilians for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The army stated that a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, near Oting village, based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, Assam rifles resorted to firing in which eight more civilians and one jawan were killed. The victims were daily wage labourers who were commuting from a coal mine in a light commercial vehicle.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the killing of civilians during the anti-insurgency operation. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed 'deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.' He also announced that 'a high-level SIT' constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident and appealed to all citizens to maintain peace. Internet services have been suspended in Nagaland's Mon district and a curfew has been imposed. Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate revocation of the AFSPA law (1958) and have boycotted the Hornbill Festival 2021.

