Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Seeks Public Support To Completely Abolish AFSPA

As the protest continues demanding repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that it is the Centre's test to reduce the area under AFSPA in the state and further sought the support and cooperation of the people in respect of law and order situation so that the contentious Act is completely abolished. Rio mentioned that the Centre has 'finally' heard people's appeals as all stakeholders had appealed for the abolishment of the “draconian law”.

During a meeting with tribal Hohos (apex bodies) and organisations, Rio along with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman T R Zeliang and senior bureaucrats appealed for people’s support. This came after the Centre announced on March 31 to curtail the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, in areas of Nagaland which has been protested against by the Naga civil societies who demanded the complete repeal of the Act from the State.

Neiphiu Rio said, “The total abolition of AFSPA may take time but the partial abolishement of the Act is a test".

AFSPA repeal demand

Stressing that it is a crucial period for the state concerning AFSPA, Rio said that the Act may be reinstated, if law and order is disturbed. He appealed to the people for their cooperation in ensuring no untoward incidents occur. He then urged all stakeholders to seriously ponder how to maintain law and order in the state.

Rio mentioned that a sense of unity and oneness and not being selfish in their demands is a solution to the Naga political issue

Speaking in the same tone, T R Zeliang, the chairman of the ruling Uniting Democratic Alliance said that the partial lifting of AFSPA is an experimental phase with the goal being the complete withdrawal of the Act from the state. Stating that the police would be handicapped without people's support, he appealed to the citizens for their support and cooperation.

While Nagaland chief secretary J Alam informed that in three districts, AFSPA has been removed completely while in four districts, it is partially removed. The earlier notification on AFSPA which was issued in December 2021 has been withdrawn and a fresh notification has been issued, Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha stated. He further added that AFSPA has been withdrawn in 15 out of 72 police station limits.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI)