Nagaland CM Urges Centre To Repeal AFSPA; 'doesn't Suit A Democratic Country'

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday issued an appeal to the citizens to maintain 'calm and peace' in the state in the aftermath of the civilian killings. Calling the Nagaland firing incident 'unfortunate', the CM stressed on the need to repeal AFSPA in the entire Northeast.

"The incident was unfortunate and therefore I have been to Mon to attend the funerals and listen to the demands. People have spoken very strongly about the unfortunate incident. At today's state cabinet meeting, we decided to ask GoI to repeal AFSPA not only in Nagaland but Northeast (altogether). We think it will be better if they remove this from the country," Neiphiu Rio told ANI.

"Through AFSPA, the excessive made by Armed Forces doesn't go well with the people in a democratic country like India. It's up to the government of India. It is the wish of the people, we have expressed and communicated with the Government of India," he added.

The Chief Minister also backed the Centre's statement in the parliament, where HM Amit Shah expressed deep regret over the case of mistaken identity saying, "It's a good thing that they (Centre) admitted to having made the wrong judgement through the tip. They took the wrong action, I hope justice will be done."

"I have just returned from Delhi after meeting everyone. We are discussing this. I appeal to the public that we should restrain our anger and emotion, stay calm and maintain peace in the state," he asserted.

Nagaland firing

In an unfortunate incident of mistaken identity, 14 civilians were gunned down in an ambush by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on November 4. The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine. The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving intelligence inputs on the movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), officials of Assam Rifles said.

In the aftermath, unrest mounted in Oting with civilians ransacking and setting fire to security vehicles. A court of inquiry against the personnel involved in the killing of civilians has been ordered by the Indian Army. The cabinet has also called off the remaining days of the Hornbill Festival to express solidarity with the Konyaks.

