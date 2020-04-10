WATCH: Nagaland Cops Sing Hymns To Observe 'Good Friday',maintain Social Distance Protocol

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the government has also banned all religious congregations, in an attempt to avoid mass gathering. With the restrictions in place, Nagaland Police sang hymns to observe Good Friday today while on duty.

In a video that has surfaced, the police officers who are on duty to implement the lockdown and ensure that everyone stays home, the personnel can be seen singing and offering prayers while maintaining social distancing. At present, while there are 6039 active cases across the country, no Coronavirus case has been reported in Nagaland. Towards the end of the video, a police officer also emphasises on social distancing being the need of the hour.

READ | COVID-19: '16,002 Tests Conducted In One Day, Only 2% Test Positive': Health Ministry

READ | Nagaland Prepared To Deal With Crisis Emerging Out Of Coronavirus Outbreak: CM

READ | Punjab Cabinet Unanimously Approves Extension Of Lockdown In State Till May 1

Nagaland police offers Good Friday prayers while on duty, observe social distancing